The Seahawks have parted ways with safety Kam Chancellor and wide receiver Doug Baldwin, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the team, Chancellor and Baldwin had their contracts terminated with failed physical designations.

Chancellor spent all of the 2018 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with a neck injury sustained in 2017. Baldwin struggled with numerous injuries throughout the 2018 season and underwent multiple surgeries this offseason.

“The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor,” general manager John Schneider said. “These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family.”

A fifth-round pick in the 2010 draft, Chancellor played an integral role in the Seahawks' league-leading scoring defense for four straight seasons in 2012-15. Chancellor was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro selection.

Baldwin joined the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2011 and went on to become one of the best receivers in franchise history. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in his debut season. He set a franchise record for touchdown catches in a season with 14 in 2015 and matched the team's record for receptions in a season with 94 in 2016. Baldwin earned two Pro Bowl nods during his eight seasons with the team.

The Seahawks finished the 2018 season 10–6 before falling in the wild-card round to the Dallas Cowboys.