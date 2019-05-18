Chris Long Announces Retirement After 11 Years in NFL

Long recorded 70 career sacks in 162 games.

By Jenna West
May 18, 2019

Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long is ending his NFL career after 11 seasons in the league.

Long announced his retirement on Twitter on Saturday night and included a picture of a red Solo cup and mountain landscape with the post.

"Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it," Long said. "Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."

Long spent the past two seasons with the Eagles and was a notable member of Philadelphia's 2018 Super Bowl-winning team. He also won a championship with the Patriots in 2017. The 34-year-old has 70 career sacks with 333 combined tackles and 15 forced fumbles in 162 games.

Long played for the Rams for the first eight seasons of his career after St. Louis selected him with the second overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

He won the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and has devoted much of his time to charity. In 2017, Long donated his entire salary to various organizations that supported educational equality in the three cities where he spent his playing career.

