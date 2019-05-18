Adam Gase's victory in the Jets' power struggle will allow him to "effectively hand pick" the team's next general manager, according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

Gase became the Jets' interim general manager in addition to head coach on Wednesday after New York fired GM Mike Maccagnan. The Jets went 24–20 in four years under Maccagnan, reaching the postseason just once.

Maccagnan and Gase battled throughout the offseason after Gase was hired in January. Gase was reportedly frustrated with New York's decision to sign running back Le'Veon Bell, and "alienate[d]" during the draft process, per Mehta.

Gase went 23–25 in three seasons as the Dolphins head coach from 2016-18. He reached the playoffs in his first season with Miami before losing to the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card.

The Jets finished last in the AFC East in 2018 at 4–12. They have not reached the playoffs since 2010.