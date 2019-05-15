The Jets announced Wednesday they have fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named coach Adam Gase the interim. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger has also been let go.

Statement from Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson on Mike Maccagnan. pic.twitter.com/cHWNJzExLp — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 15, 2019

Maccagnan was hired by the Jets in 2015, coming to New York after serving as the Texans director of scouting. During his four seasons with the team, it went 24-40, failing to get more than five wins after his first season at the helm when the squad went 10-6 and just missed the playoffs.

This offseason the team made a splash by signing running back Le'Veon Bell to bolster the offense and add some needed security for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who the team drafted with the No. 3 pick in 2018. Multiple reporters have cited disagreements between Maccagnan and Gase. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports Gase did not want to sign Bell, specifically for four years and $52.5 million.

Bell tweeted a response to the report Wednesday night, stating that "[e]ven if reports are true, that won't stop me from doing what I came here to do."

There’s been a BUNCH of false reports and speculation about me in the past about things I’ve said and done, so I’m used to this. I don’t jump to conclusions when I hear or see a story that may affect me. — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 16, 2019

Even if reports are true, that won’t stop me from doing what I came here to do...everyone has a job to do, and I’m gonna do mine whether peopIe “like” me or not. I’m here to win football games. — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 16, 2019

In April, the Jets selected Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 pick.

Gase was hired in January to replace Todd Bowles, who was hired by New York in 2015 shortly after Maccagnan took over and fired following a 4-12 2018.