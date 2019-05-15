Jets Fire General Manager Mike Maccagnan, Name Adam Gase Interim GM

Mike Maccagnan had been the Jets general manager since 2015.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 15, 2019

The Jets announced Wednesday they have fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named coach Adam Gase the interim. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger has also been let go.

Maccagnan was hired by the Jets in 2015, coming to New York after serving as the Texans director of scouting. During his four seasons with the team, it went 24-40, failing to get more than five wins after his first season at the helm when the squad went 10-6 and just missed the playoffs.

This offseason the team made a splash by signing running back Le'Veon Bell to bolster the offense and add some needed security for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who the team drafted with the No. 3 pick in 2018. Multiple reporters have cited disagreements between Maccagnan and Gase. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports Gase did not want to sign Bell, specifically for four years and $52.5 million.

Bell tweeted a response to the report Wednesday night, stating that "[e]ven if reports are true, that won't stop me from doing what I came here to do."

In April, the Jets selected Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 pick.

Gase was hired in January to replace Todd Bowles, who was hired by New York in 2015 shortly after Maccagnan took over and fired following a 4-12 2018.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message