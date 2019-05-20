Ben Roethlisberger says he's sorry for publicly criticizing Antonio Brown last season, though it appears Brown isn't quite ready to accept the apology.

According to Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger apologized in an exclusive interview with Bob Pompeani of the Pittsburgh CBS affiliate.

"I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards [Antonio Brown]," Roethlisberger said while speaking about critical comments he made about Brown after a Week 12 loss to the Broncos last season. "I genuinely feel bad about that and I'm sorry. Did I go too far after that Denver game? Probably."

"That's the one thing about media and social media, as soon as you say 'sorry' it only goes so far," Roethlisberger continued. "You can't take it back. And I wish I could because if that's what ruined our friendship and relationship, I'm truly, genuinely sorry about that."

Shortly after Roethlisberger's apology surfaced on Twitter, Antonio Brown tweeted the words "Two face," in what is believed to be a response to Roethlisberger's comments.

Two face — Antonio Brown (@AB84) May 20, 2019

Roethlisberger threw a goal-line interception in that loss to Denver and after the game said that Brown should've run a flatter route on the play. Brown reportedly got into a heated dispute with Roethlisberger and skipped practices in the leadup to Pittsburgh's Week 17 game against the Bengals. The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders in March after Brown publicly requested a trade.

Roethlisberger's interview with Pompeani will air at 6 p.m. ET Monday.