With the NFL Draft now a couple of weeks in our rearview mirror, we’ve begun to evaluate new depth charts and their fantasy implications for each team in the league. While the draft is an exciting unofficial start to the season, it often leads fans and experts to overstate its true impact—especially for fantasy purposes. As John Paulsen recently pointed out, the fact is that “over the past six seasons, a grand total of 27 rookies have offered up starter-caliber numbers in half-PPR formats, i.e., they finished as top-12 quarterbacks and tight ends, top-24 running backs and wide receivers. That’s four and a half per year.”

By starting with draft capital, the following analysis of each team’s draft will also include how much opportunity is available for each team to determine which players saw their stock go up or down as the result of this year’s draft. Teams are grouped by division. To jump to a specific division, click the corresponding link.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

2 (58) DT Trysten Hill

3 (90) G Connor McGovern

4 (128) RB Tony Pollard

5 (158) CB Michael Jackson

5 (165) DE Joe Jackson

6 (213) S Donovan Wilson

7 (218) RB Mike Weber

7 (241) DE Jalen Jelks

We can’t look at the Cowboys’ 2019 class without considering the fact that they turned their 27th overall pick into Amari Cooper after trading with the Raiders in the middle of 2018.

Trysten Hill is a tackle that was a borderline first-round talent who fell because of character concerns. He is expected to play a three-technique/under tackle in Rod Marinelli’s defense, in hopes of shoring up a defensive line that ranked in the top three in Football Outsiders adjusted line yards allowed, but just 27th in adjusted sack rate.

No stock up or down

New York Giants

1 (6) QB Daniel Jones

1 (17) DT Dexter Lawrence

1 (30) CB Deandre Baker

3 (95) DE Oshane Ximines

4 (108) CB Julian Love

5 (143) LB Ryan Connelly

5 (171) WR Darius Slayton

6 (180) CB Corey Ballentine

7 (232) OT George Asafo-Adjei

7 (245) DT Chris Slayton

Probably the most relevant player related to the Giants draft is the player they lost: Odell Beckham. To further the pain, Dave Gettleman made arguably the most egregious reach of the draft, landing J.P. Losman 2.0, except way more expensive. For good measure, Gettleman was noncommittal on Daniel Jones’s timeline as a starter while he waits behind Eli Manning.

From a talent standpoint, Dexter Lawrence and Deandre Baker, along with Jabrill Peppers, who was included in the Beckham trade, should improve a defense that allowed the 11th-most yards per drive last season, but it will be all for naught if this offense can’t help the defense stay off the field.

Stock Down: The Giants. The whole team.

Philadelphia Eagles

1 (22) OT Andre Dillard

2 (53) RB Miles Sanders

2 (57) WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

4 (138) DE Shareef Miller

5 (167) QB Clayton Thorson

While the Eagles had the fewest picks of any team in the draft, they committed 80% of those picks to offense, the highest percentage of picks dedicated to offense by any team this year. Andre Dillard was touted as the best pass-blocking linemen in this draft and will anchor a line that was a middle-of-the-pack pass protection unit last season. Many had Miles Sanders rated as the top back in 2019 and he immediately pours cold water on any plans that newly acquired Jordan Howard had to be a featured back. Only nine teams offered their running backs a lower touch share than the Eagles in 2018, so that is a hole that they obviously want to fill.

Similarly, Philadelphia was the only team to target their wide receivers on fewer than 50% of passes. While JJ Arcega-Whiteside almost certainly won’t leapfrog Zach Ertz or Alshon Jeffery for targets, the rookie can give Nelson Agholor a run for playing time and helps the team build at a position of need after it traded for DeSean Jackson this offseason.

Stock Up: Miles Sanders, Carson Wentz

Stock Down: Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor

Washington Redskins

1 (15) QB Dwayne Haskins

1 (26) DE Montez Sweat

3 (76) WR Terry McLaurin

4 (112) RB Bryce Love

4 (131) G Wes Martin

5 (153) G Ross Pierschbacher

5 (173) LB Cole Holcomb

6 (206) WR Kelvin Harmon

7 (227) CB Jimmy Moreland

Along with Arizona and Cincinnati, Washington tied for the second-most offensive picks in this year’s draft class, headlined by quarterback Dwayne Haskins. With Alex Smith’s career in jeopardy, Haskins will have the inside track at starter snaps, assuming he can beat out Case Keenum for the Week 1 gig. Some might look to the college teammate narrative as a reason to be optimistic about Terry McLaurin, but he doesn’t figure to crack the starting lineup, even with the underwhelming receiving corps that Washington currently has in place. The lack of pass-catching weapons makes it tough to project Haskins as anything better than a deep streamer in superflex and two-quarterback leagues in 2019.

Montez Sweat is great against the pass and the run and should start from day one, but he’s not a player that single-handedly moves the needle for an entire defense.

Stock Down: Case Keenum

Scott W. Grau / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFC North

Chicago Bears

3 (73) RB David Montgomery

4 (126) WR Riley Ridley

6 (205) CB Duke Shelley

7 (222) RB Kerrith Whyte Jr.

7 (238) CB Stephen Denmark

With no picks in the first two rounds, the Bears traded up to land Iowa State running back David Montgomery. After Chicago traded away Jordan Howard and signed Mike Davis, Montgomery will compete with the latter for lead-back duties in an offense tied for the third-most vacated backfield touches. Only four teams offered their running backs more total touches than the Bears last year, but even if Montgomery wins the job, the presence of Tarik Cohen severely limits the rookie’s upside. Still, the fact that Montgomery could start in Week 1 is a boost for a player who some pundits didn’t even have graded in the top-10 player at his position.

Riley Ridley could challenge Taylor Gabriel for targets, but at best Ridley would likely be fifth in the pecking order behind Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Trey Burton and Cohen.

Stock up: David Montgomery

Stock Down: Mike Davis, Taylor Gabriel

Detroit Lions

1 (8) TE T.J. Hockenson

2 (43) LB Jahlani Tavai

3 (81) S Will Harris

4 (117) DE Austin Bryant

5 (146) CB Amani Oruwariye

6 (184) WR Travis Fulgham

6 (186) RB Ty Johnson

7 (224) TE Isaac Nauta

7 (229) DE P. J. Johnson

T.J. Hockenson was the consensus top tight end in this draft who, unlike his Iowa teammate Noah Fant who excelled primarily in the passing game, is an all-around player with premier run-blocking skills to go along with his speed and agility. The rookie will go to the team with the seventh-most vacated targets per game, but also one that shifted to a more run-heavy scheme last season compared to the Lions of previous seasons. In 2018, Detroit threw just a touch more than 57% of the time in neutral game script, ranked 17th among all offenses.

While Hockenson likely remains the best dynasty buy at his position in this class, it’s tough to imagine him carving out a significant role in year one in an offense with Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola and Theo Riddick competing for targets. It is worth noting, however, that Detroit’s 12.1% target share to tight ends was the lowest in the league last season, so there is clearly a void that this team wants to fill. Without another offensive pick until the sixth round, Detroit’s offense should very much mirror the 2018 iteration.

No stock up or down

Green Bay Packers

1 (12) DE Rashan Gary

1 (21) S Darnell Savage Jr.

2 (44) C Elgton Jenkins

3 (75) TE Jace Sternberger

5 (150) DT Kingsley Keke

6 (185) CB Ka'dar Hollman

6 (194) RB Dexter Williams

7 (226) LB Ty Summers

After finishing in the bottom-third of the league in points per game allowed, the Packers used both of their first-round picks on defense, trading up for safety Darnell Savage. Both first-round picks are expected to start immediately but neither is being touted as the type of impact players that can change a defense’s identity.

Jenkins will compete immediately for starting snaps on an o-line that was great in the running game but struggled in pass protection, while Sternberger provides depth behind an aging Jimmy Graham in the short term.

No stock up or down

Minnesota Vikings

1 (18) C Garrett Bradbury

2 (50) TE Irv Smith Jr.

3 (102) RB Alexander Mattison

4 (114) G Dru Samia

5 (162) LB Cameron Smith

6 (190) DT Armon Watts

6 (191) S Marcus Epps

6 (193) OT Oli Udoh

7 (217) CB Kris Boyd

7 (239) WR Dillon Mitchell

7 (247) WR Olabisi Johnson

7 (250) LS Austin Cutting

No team had more picks in this year’s draft than the Vikings, which led to the most offensive picks (seven) of any team, including three picks on that side of the ball in the first three rounds. Garret Bradbury highlights an impressive offensive line haul that will address a group that struggled last year, especially in run blocking where it ranked 24th in adjusted line yards.

Irv Smith will play second fiddle to Kyle Rudolph at tight end, while the departure of Latavius Murray opens the door for Alexander Mattison to at least spell Dalvin Cook. With an improved line and a running back prospect that is far from a sure thing, Cook is probably the biggest winner in this offense.

Stock Up: Dalvin Cook

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

1 (1) QB Kyler Murray

2 (33) CB Byron Murphy

2 (62) WR Andy Isabella

3 (65) DE Zach Allen

4 (103) WR Hakeem Butler

5 (139) S Deionte Thompson

6 (174) WR KeeSean Johnson

6 (179) C Lamont Gaillard

7 (248) OT Joshua Miles

7 (249) DE Michael Dogbe

7 (254) TE Caleb Wilson

After loading up on offense in the 2018 NFL Draft, Arizona followed suit in 2019 with six offensive players taken, tied for the second-most offensive picks of any team this year. Like last season, the Cardinals took a quarterback in the top 10, this time drafting Kyler Murray with the top overall pick. The new coaching regime, led by former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, seems set on building this offense around their philosophy, rather than simply relying on the players that they will inherit.

In addition to Murray, the Cardinals used significant draft capital on wide receiver Andy Isabella. Murray is arguably the best fantasy prospect in John Paulsen’s rookie quarterback regression model to date, but rookie quarterbacks often have to rely on their legs to be fantasy relevant. With more than 1,000 yards on the ground in his final year at Oklahoma and entering Kingsbury's spread system, the opportunity to run should be there for Murray.

As for Isabella, it’s unlikely that he will carve out a consistent role in year one—the rookie is primarily a slot receiver, a position currently manned by Larry Fitzgerald, and fewer than three targets per game are up for grabs from last year. Still, Kingsbury figures to roll out four- and five-receiver sets more often than most coaches, and Isabella could be utilized in a Tyreek Hill-like role, using the rookie for jet sweeps and bubble screens, as well as for the long ball. That could lead to some spot starts in fantasy during those bye-heavy weeks.

Stock Up: Kyler Murray

Los Angeles Rams

2 (61) S Taylor Rapp

3 (70) RB Darrell Henderson

3 (79) CB David Long

3 (97) OT Bobby Evans

4 (134) DT Greg Gaines

5 (169) OT David Edwards

7 (243) S Nick Scott

7 (251) LB Dakota Allen

While the Rams aggressively traded down in round two, the most notable move may have been their trade up in round three for Darrell Henderson. Coming out of Memphis, Henderson was one of the most dynamic backs in college, averaging a jaw-dropping 8.2 yards per carry. With concerns about Todd Gurley’s arthritic knee and overall durability, Henderson could be more than just insurance for the star back and have stand-alone appeal with massive upside if Gurley were to miss any extended time in 2019. Henderson should be owned in all redraft leagues in 2019, and the associated tea leaves make it hard to pay a first-round price for Gurley.

Stock Up: Darrell Henderson

Stock Down: Todd Gurley

San Francisco 49ers

1 (2) DE Nick Bosa

2 (36) WR Deebo Samuel

3 (67) WR Jalen Hurd

4 (110) P Mitch Wishnowsky

5 (148) LB Dre Greenlaw

6 (176) TE Kaden Smith

6 (183) OT Justin Skule

6 (198) CB Tim Harris

The 49ers ranked in the bottom 10 in sacks last season, but they acquired Dee Ford this offseason and landed arguably the best player in this class in Nick Bosa. San Francisco suddenly could be one of the best pass-rushing units in the league.

Only one team targeted their wide receivers on a lower percentage of throws than the 49ers last season, and they addressed that by adding two wide receivers in the first three rounds. While the 49ers used more draft capital on Deebo Samuel, Kevin Zatloukal’s forecasting model projects Jalen Hurd as more likely to succeed. Both players are capable of playing in the slot and could push for relevant snaps in an offense whose best veteran receiver is Dante Pettis.

Stock Up: 49ers Defense, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Jimmy Garoppolo

Stock Down: Marquise Goodwin, Kendrick Bourne

Seattle Seahawks

1 (29) DE L. J. Collier

2 (47) S Marquise Blair

2 (64) WR DK Metcalf

3 (88) LB Cody Barton

4 (120) WR Gary Jennings Jr.

4 (124) G Phil Haynes

4 (132) S Ugochukwu Amadi

5 (142) LB Ben Burr-Kirven

6 (204) RB Travis Homer

6 (209) DT Demarcus Christmas

7 (236) WR John Ursua

While Seattle technically addressed defensive needs early in the draft, they were needs created by trading Frank Clark and letting Earl Thomas walk. Of course, a lot of that had to do with freeing up cap space for Russell Wilson, but the rookie defensive end and safety can hardly be seen as improvements to this defense.

Once the Seahawks drafted D.K. Metcalf, the writing was on the wall for Doug Baldwin, who was released on May 9. Going into the draft, Seattle had just over four targets per game up for grabs, but that number is closer to 10 now with Baldwin gone. While Metcalf is a physical freak, there are some concerns about his game and agility. He’s also joining the team that ran the ball at the highest rate in neutral game script last season. After all is said and done, Tyler Lockett looks like the biggest winner in this offense.

Stock Up: Tyler Lockett

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

1 (14) G Chris Lindstrom

1 (31) OT Kaleb McGary

4 (111) CB Kendall Sheffield

4 (135) DE John Cominsky

5 (152) RB Qadree Ollison

5 (172) CB Jordan Miller

6 (203) WR Marcus Green

Atlanta continued to overhaul their offensive line, adding two o-lineman in the first round after signing two others to notable deals in free agency. The Falcons were a middle-of-the-road pass-blocking unit in 2018, but ranked in the bottom 10 in Football Outsiders’ adjusted line yards. Without the addition of a top-tier stud, though, it’s rare that moves on the line have a huge immediate impact on fantasy expectations.

No stock up or down

Carolina Panthers

1 (16) DE Brian Burns

2 (37) OT Greg Little

3 (100) QB Will Grier

4 (115) LB Christian Miller

5 (154) RB Jordan Scarlett

6 (212) OT Dennis Daley

7 (237) WR Terry Godwin

The Panthers were the only team other than the Eagles to dedicate more than two-thirds of their picks to the offensive side of the ball, but Carolina looked to defense in the first round and didn’t add a skill player until the third—one that will back up Cam Newton. Greg Little could start at left tackle from day one to improve a line that was already above-average in run and pass protection.

No stock up or down

New Orleans Saints

2 (48) C Erik McCoy

4 (105) S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

6 (177) S Saquan Hampton

7 (231) TE Alizé Mack

7 (244) LB Kaden Elliss

With only one pick in the first three rounds, the Saints had one of the least impactful drafts of the year, at least as it pertains to the 2019 season. Eric McCoy will join an offensive line unit that ranked in the top three in both adjusted line yards and adjusted sack rate allowed in 2018.

No stock up or down

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 (5) LB Devin White

2 (39) CB Sean Bunting

3 (94) CB Jamel Dean

3 (99) S Mike Edwards

4 (107) DE Anthony Nelson

5 (145) K Matt Gay

6 (208) WR Scott Miller

7 (215) DT Terry Beckner

The Buccaneers were the only team other the Browns without a player on offense taken in the first three rounds, instead focusing their efforts on what was a putrid defense in 2018. Devin White fills the void left by Kwon Alexander, while their next three picks addressed a secondary that ranked last in adjusted yards per pass attempt allowed and gave up the second most fantasy points per attempt in 2018. Given its atrocious effort on defense last season, Tampa Bay only has one way to go.

Stock Up: Buccaneers Defense

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

1 (9) DT Ed Oliver

2 (38) OT Cody Ford

3 (74) RB Devin Singletary

3 (96) TE Dawson Knox

5 (147) LB Vosean Joseph

6 (181) CB Jaquan Johnson

7 (225) DE Darryl Johnson Jr.

7 (228) TE Tommy Sweeney

Three of Buffalo’s four picks in the first three rounds were dedicated to offense, but none should have a significant fantasy impact. Of those picks, Devin Singletary is the most notable as the hopeful heir to LeSean McCoy, but he’ll be hard-pressed to see significant touches in 2019 with McCoy, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon already on the roster.

No stock up or down

Miami Dolphins

1 (13) DT Christian Wilkins

3 (78) G Michael Deiter

5 (151) LB Andrew Van Ginkel

6 (202) OT Isaiah Prince

7 (233) RB Chandler Cox

7 (234) RB Myles Gaskin

The Dolphins were one of four teams to use at least two-thirds of their picks on offense, but with a defensive tackle taken in the first and no skill player taken until the seventh, this draft should be of little consequence to their 2019 fantasy prospects, as far as the actual picks are concerned. Obviously, we can’t ignore the fact that they turned the 62nd pick into Josh Rosen. While many of Rosen’s rookie-year struggles can be attributed to poor o-line play, he is moving to an offense that allowed the second-highest adjusted sack rate in 2018. With a new coaching regime, this is a team gearing up for the future rather than for this season.

No stock up or down

New England Patriots

1 (32) WR N'Keal Harry

2 (45) CB Joejuan Williams

3 (77) DE Chase Winovich

3 (87) RB Damien Harris

3 (101) OT Yodny Cajuste

4 (118) G Hjalte Froholdt

4 (133) QB Jarrett Stidham

5 (159) DT Byron Cowart

5 (163) P Jake Bailey

7 (252) CB Ken Webster

Bill Belichick doesn't have the best track record when it comes to drafting wide receivers, but N’Keal Harry steps into a situation where he can be the Gronk replacement. Add in the departure of Chris Hogan and Josh Gordon’s suspension, and New England has more than 14 vacated targets per game. Beginning early in free agency and continuing after the draft, the Pats have continued to add veteran pass-catchers, including Demaryius Thomas, Ben Watson and Dontrelle Inman. Don’t think for a second that Belichick hasn’t considered the impact that the presence of these players can have on his first-round pick. As with all rookie pass-catchers we should temper our expectations, but this is a great landing spot for Harry if he can get on board with Tom Brady early in camp.

Stock Up: N’Keal Harry

Stock Down: Demaryius Thomas

New York Jets

1 (3) DT Quinnen Williams

3 (68) LB Jachai Polite

3 (92) OT Chuma Edoga

4 (121) TE Trevon Wesco

5 (157) LB Blake Cashman

6 (196) CB Blessuan Austin

The Jets were already a top-10 fantasy defense in 2018, and that was without an elite pass rush. Quinnen Williams and, to an obvious lesser extent, Jachai Polite, could turn this defense into one of the better pass-rushing units in the league. Pressure on the quarterback translates to fantasy success, and the Jets are now built for that.

After adding Kelechi Osemele, New York continued to address what was arguably the worst line in the league with the addition of Chuma Edoga, who has the talent to start from day one.

Stock Up: Jets Defense

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

1 (25) WR Marquise Brown

3 (85) DE Jaylon Ferguson

3 (93) WR Miles Boykin

4 (113) RB Justice Hill

4 (123) G Ben Powers

4 (127) CB Iman Marshall

5 (160) DT Daylon Mack

6 (197) QB Trace McSorley

With John Brown and Michael Crabtree no longer on the roster, only one team has a higher vacated target share than the Ravens. On the other hand, Baltimore is also expected to be one of, if not the most, run-heavy team in the league with Lamar Jackson under center. From Weeks 9 to 17 last season with Jackson starting, no team attempted more rushes than Baltimore. Marquise Brown has the notable draft capital as the first receiver off the board and the available targets that you’d hope for, but he landed in arguably the worst possible situation, at least for redraft purposes.

Stock Down: Marquise Brown

Cincinnati Bengals

1 (11) OT Jonah Williams

2 (52) TE Drew Sample

3 (72) LB Germaine Pratt

4 (104) QB Ryan Finley

4 (125) DT Renell Wren

4 (136) G Michael Jordan

6 (182) RB Trayveon Williams

6 (210) LB Deshaun Davis

6 (211) RB Rodney Anderson

7 (223) CB Jordan Brown

Just one team drafted more players on offense than the Bengals, but the only skill-position player that they spent significant draft capital on was a tight end, a position that rarely produces in year one. Additionally, Sample is a block-first tight end who will be competing for playing time. Jonah Williams should immediately replace Bobby Hart on the right side to help improve a line that was middle of the pack at protecting the quarterback and ranked in the bottom 10 in adjusted line yards.

No stock up or down

Cleveland Browns

2 (46) CB Greedy Williams

3 (80) LB Sione Takitaki

4 (119) S Sheldrick Redwine

5 (155) LB Mack Wilson

5 (170) K Austin Seibert

6 (189) OT Drew Forbes

7 (221) CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

The Browns were one of two teams without an offensive player drafted in the first three rounds and overall they focused heavily on defense in the 2019 draft. To say that Cleveland didn’t benefit from this draft, though, ignores the fact that they turned a first- and third-round pick into Odell Beckham. As far as players they actually picked, there is no immediate impact on this team’s fantasy production.

Greedy Williams was a first-round talent in the eyes of many experts but medical concerns saw him tumble to the second round. Williams, whose closest physical comp is Marshon Lattimore, should compete for starter snaps immediately across from Denzel Ward.

No stock up or down

Pittsburgh Steelers

1 (10) LB Devin Bush

3 (66) WR Diontae Johnson

3 (83) CB Justin Layne

4 (122) RB Benny Snell Jr.

5 (141) TE Zach Gentry

6 (175) DE Sutton Smith

6 (192) DT Isaiah Buggs

6 (207) LB Ulysees Gilbert III

7 (219) OT Derwin Gray

The Antonio Brown trade involved the 66th overall pick, which Pittsburgh turned into Diontae Johnson. At 5' 10" and 183 pounds, Johnson’s likeliest road to playing time is in the slot. In other words, he shouldn’t push James Washington too hard for playing time. There are 15 targets per game up for grabs in Pittsburgh’s offense, and rookie running back Benny Snell Jr. isn’t much of a pass catche,r so if a rookie does pop expect it to be Johnson.

Pittsburgh aggressively traded up to land Devin Bush to fill the void that was created after Ryan Shazier’s injury. Combined with cornerback Justin Layne, who has starter-level skills at the NFL level, Bush could nudge the Steelers towards elite status after allowing the sixth-fewest yards per drive in 2018.

Stock Up: Diontae Johnson, Steelers Defense

Stock Down: Eli Rogers, Donte Moncrief

Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

AFC West

Denver Broncos

1 (20) TE Noah Fant

2 (41) OT Dalton Risner

2 (42) QB Drew Lock

3 (71) DT Dre'mont Jones

5 (156) LB Justin Hollins

6 (187) WR Juwann Winfree

Whenever a player’s closest comp is George Kittle, it should raise some eyebrows. Like Kittle, Fant is an Iowa product that was underutilized relative to his talent in a run-heavy college scheme. It should be noted that Denver traded the 113th overall pick in this draft to acquire Joe Flacco, which could boost Fant’s rookie-season prospects. For his career, Flacco has targeted tight ends on 21.2% of his attempts, a target share reached by just three tight ends in 2018. While it’s unlikely for Fant to hit such numbers as a rookie—first-year tight ends rarely offer much fantasy value—there is some room for success in an offense with a primary receiver coming off of an Achilles’ tear late in the season, and a somewhat ambiguous pass-catching depth chart beyond that. Surely, there would have been worse landing spots for Fant, who could become a viable streamer by the time bye weeks roll around.

Stock Up: Noah Fant

Kansas City Chiefs

2 (56) WR Mecole Hardman

2 (63) S Juan Thornhill

3 (84) DT Khalen Saunders

6 (201) CB Rashad Fenton

6 (214) RB Darwin Thompson

7 (216) G Nick Allegretti

Kansas City didn’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft after trading the 29th pick for defensive linemen Frank Clark, who is coming off of a 13-sack season. With the ongoing Tyreek Hill legal saga, the Chiefs felt compelled to add some insurance to their explosive offense, trading up five spots to land speedster Mecole Hardman. Hardman is a highlight reel waiting to happen, but he wasn’t extremely productive in college as a pure receiver. To expect Hardman to come in and immediately replicate Hill’s production is folly, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will surely maximize the rookie’s potential.

Juan Thornhill has the potential to be the next Eric Berry, while Darwin Thompson could be surprisingly relevant after smashing his Pro Day. If he pushes Carlos Hyde for work, Thompson could be a waiver-wire surprise as the RB2 in the most explosive offense in the league.

Stock Up: Mecole Hardman, Darwin Thompson, Chiefs Defense

Stock Down: Tyreek Hill, Carlos Hyde

Los Angeles Chargers

1 (28) DT Jerry Tillery

2 (60) S Nasir Adderley

3 (91) OT Trey Pipkins

4 (130) LB Drue Tranquill

5 (166) QB Easton Stick

6 (200) LB Emeke Egbule

7 (242) DT Cortez Broughton

Other than a project quarterback in the fifth round, the Chargers completely ignored the skill positions on the offensive side of the ball. Jerry Tillery filled a need in the middle after Los Angeles lost Darius Philon to free agency and declined the option on Corey Liuget’s contract. Nasir Adderley was a ball-hawking safety at Delaware and will immediately compete for starting snaps along with fellow rookie Tillery, but neither should move the needle much on what was already a stout defense.

No stock up or down

Oakland Raiders

1 (4) DE Clelin Ferrell

1 (24) RB Josh Jacobs

1 (27) S Johnathan Abram

2 (40) CB Trayvon Mullen

4 (106) DE Maxx Crosby

4 (129) CB Isaiah Johnson

4 (137) TE Foster Moreau

5 (149) WR Hunter Renfrow

7 (230) DE Quinton Bell

Oakland is the only team that can compete with the Giants for the biggest reach in the draft with Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall, but they added some pieces late in the draft that are capable of contributing right away on the defensive side of the ball. For a defense that allowed the fourth-most yards per drive in 2018, those contributions would be more than welcome.

One can point to the fact that Josh Jacobs never showcased as a workhorse at Alabama, but opportunity is king at running back and he joins an offense desperate for a new leading runner to pair with Jalen Richard. Oakland ranked in the top half of the league in neutral rush rate, so Jacobs could easily surpass 250 touches in his first season.

This draft analysis wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the fact that the Raiders acquired Antonio Brown for a third- and fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Stock Up: Josh Jacobs, Raiders Defense

Tim Warner / Getty Images

AFC South

Houston Texans

1 (23) OT Tytus Howard

2 (54) CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

2 (55) OT Max Scharping

3 (86) TE Kahale Warring

5 (161) DE Charles Omenihu

6 (195) CB Xavier Crawford

7 (220) RB Cullen Gillaspia

Arguably the worst offensive line in the league last season, the Texans addressed a major need by drafting two tackles in the first two rounds. The concern here is that Houston will be relying on two rookies from small schools that faced little to no NFL-level talent. Head coach Bill O’Brien already sounds noncommittal on exactly where the rookies will play on the line, so don’t expect Deshaun Watson to suddenly have all day to throw.

No stock up or down

Indianapolis Colts

2 (34) CB Rock Ya-Sin

2 (49) LB Ben Banogu

2 (59) WR Parris Campbell

3 (89) LB Bobby Okereke

4 (109) S Khari Willis

5 (144) S Marvell Tell III

5 (164) LB E.J. Speed

6 (199) DE Gerri Green

7 (240) OT Jackson Barton

7 (246) C Javon Patterson

Indianapolis moved out of the first round and addressed the defensive side of the ball with three of their four picks in the first three rounds, highlighted by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Paired with edge rusher Ben Banogu, the Colts bolster a pass defense that already allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per pass attempt in 2018.

Parris Campbell is a burner who will immediately draw starter consideration as the primary slot man in a Colts offense that ranked second in neutral passing rate last season. Alongside T.Y. Hilton, Campbell’s presence will allow the Colts to stretch the field as dangerously as any offense in the league, with two great red-zone options in Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle. While Campbell is unlikely to be a consistent option in redraft leagues, this is as great of a landing spot as any, and he certainly puts a damper on Devin Funchess’s 2019 prospects.

Stock Up: Andrew Luck, Parris Campbell, Colts Defense

Stock Down: Devin Funchess

Jacksonville Jaguars

1 (7) DE Josh Allen

2 (35) OT Jawaan Taylor

3 (69) TE Josh Oliver

3 (98) LB Quincy Williams

5 (140) RB Ryquell Armstead

6 (178) QB Gardner Minshew

7 (235) DT Dontavius Russell

After finishing 2017 as the top fantasy defense, Jacksonville regressed in 2018, tied for 18th in fantasy scoring. Much of that can be directly attributed to sacks—after leading the league in that category two years ago, the Jaguars ranked 22nd in sacks last season. Josh Allen ranked second in the nation in sacks in 2018 and will make an immediate impact in a division with two of the better quarterbacks in the league.

Jacksonville was one of three teams that didn’t have a single offensive linemen play at least 900 snaps, so the addition of Jawaan Taylor along with some continuity along the line should turn what was a weakness in 2018 into a strength this season.

Stock Up: Jaguars Defense

Tennessee Titans

1 (19) DT Jeffery Simmons

2 (51) WR A.J. Brown

3 (82) G Nate Davis

4 (116) S Amani Hooker

5 (168) LB D'Andre Walker

6 (188) LB David Long Jr.

Tennessee took a shot on Jeffery Simmons—who was projected to be a top-15 pick—after he tore his ACL training for the Combine. With that, the only player expected to make an immediate impact for the Titans in this class is A.J. Brown, who should start immediately opposite Corey Davis, with newly acquired Adam Humphries in the slot. Tennessee returns mostly the same roster of skill players from last year but with a healthy Delanie Walker, which likely makes Brown the fourth option heading into the season. Even if Brown does rise up the pecking order, this is a team that threw at the third-lowest rate in neutral game script last season, so don’t expect much return in redraft leagues from the rookie.

Stock Down: A.J. Brown, Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe