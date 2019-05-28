Chris Harris, Broncos Agree to New One-Year Deal

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris and the Denver Broncos agreed to a new one-year deal on Tuesday, the team announced.

Harris, 29, was scheduled to make $8.9 million, per 9News's Mike Klis, who was first to report of Harris's new contract being worth $12.05 million.

In late April, Harris reportedly requested a new deal or to be traded from Denver ahead of the 2019 NFL draft. The Broncos had signed veteran cornerback Kareem Jackson to a three-year, $33 million contract earlier in the offseason.

Harris is entering his ninth NFL season. He's spent his entire career with Denver, where he has been named an All-Pro in addition to winning one Super Bowl title.

Last season, Harris appeared in 12 games (all starts) prior to suffering a broken fibula in Week 14. He recorded three interceptions and defended 10 passes prior to being placed on injured reserve.