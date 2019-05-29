Security Guard Knocked Over by Ezekiel Elliott Wants an Apology

Ezekiel Elliott was detained by police earlier this month for knocking down a security guard at a music festival in Las Vegas.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 29, 2019

The 19-year-old security guard who was knocked over by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival earlier this month is still seeking an apology from the two-time Pro Bowler.

In an interview with KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, Kyle Johnson said he didn't want to make a "rash decision that soon" when the incident happened at "three in the morning" and decided not to press charges against Elliott at the time. He added that he doesn't know whether or not he would press charges now that he's more than a week removed from the event.

Johnson also said part of the reason he didn't make a bigger deal of the situation when it happened was that he knew of Elliott's disciplinary history with the league "and didn't want to make any more trouble" for Elliott. The running back was suspended six games in the middle of 2017 for violating the league's personal conduct policy in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident.

"I told the police that I just wanted an apology out of the guy," Johnson told KCBS-TV.

In the incident involving Johnson, video obtained by TMZ shows Elliott getting chest-to-chest with Johnson before the security guard went down over a metal railing. Elliott was detained by police following the incident but not arrested.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week, "I don't see that having any consequences for us."

Last season, when Dallas won the NFC East and reach the divisional round of the playoffs, Elliott rushed for a league-high 1,434 yards in 15 games.

