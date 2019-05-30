The Bills heightened security after guard Richie Incognito retired in April 2018, the Associated Press reports.

Incognito last played for the Bills in 2017. He initially retired on Twitter in April 2018 after the season concluded but was then released from the Reserve/Retired List by Buffalo after he told the team he wanted to unretire. According to the AP, security tightened at Bills headquarters when Incognito made his announcement on social media. While he wasn't barred from the facility, the security personnel was alerted if Incognito arrived.

Incognito, 35, has had a troubled career in his 11 years in the league. He was suspended multiple times during his college career, was suspended for bullying in 2013 while with the Dolphins and was accused of directing racist slurs at an opposing player. He has also had recent run-ins with the law.

He was taken in for a psychiatric exam after causing a disturbance at the gym in May 2018 and he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and threats in August 2018.

He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this week after reportedly working out for the team in early May. Incognito was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2015-17.