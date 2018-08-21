The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed that free-agent offensive lineman Richie Incognito was arrested Monday and is in custody.

Pro Football Talk reports the four-time Pro Bowler was arrested for an incident that took place at Messingers Funeral Home and he faces counts of disorderly conduct and threats. Incognito allegedly caused a disturbance and made "the employees feel incredibly uncomfortable" while handling the funeral arrangements for his father who died on Saturday.

Incognito allegedly made gun gesture at an employee and then said he had guns in his truck. Pro Football Talk reports there were weapons in his truck and there were impounded.

In May, Incognito was taken into custody by police in Boca Raton, Fla. to undergo psychiatric examination after causing a disturbance at a Lifetime Fitness. The officer who took Incognito into custody back in May said he "was suffering an altered, paranoid state" and that Incognito "believed ordinary citizens were government officials that were tracking him and recording him."

Incognito has spent the last three seasons with the Bills where he started every game and earned a Pro Bowl invite each of those years. He was initially supposed to be under contract for Buffalo this upcoming season, but decided to announce his retirement from the NFL on Twitter in April after he had already restructured his contract and fired his agent on Twitter.

In May, Incognito reached back out to the Bills to express his interest in continuing his career and he was released from the Reserved/Retired List just two days prior to the incident in Florida that led to him being taken into custody.

Incognito, 34, has played 11 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Rams in the third round in 2005, and between 2005 and 2009, he spent the bulk of his time on their roster, but he had a brief stint in Buffalo during the 2009 season. He went on to spend four years with the Dolphins from there, and in 2012, he earned his first Pro Bowl invite.

In 2013, Incognito was suspended half the season in relation to a bullying incident involving then-teammate Jonathan Martin. He then sat out the entire 2014 season before coming back to the Bills in 2015.