Rodgers relied on his gridiron success after a poor chugging performance during a Bucks playoff game.
Aaron Rodgers took plenty of flak from fellow quarterbacks for his poor beer chugging performance during a Bucks' playoff game on May 23, but the Packers' signal caller still holds an edge in one critical area: the gridiron.
"As far as those other guys, for some of them, there's finally a talent they can say they're better than me at," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday.
COCKY answer by Aaron Rodgers on the entire beer chugging debaclepic.twitter.com/ioJKolMy0D— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 5, 2019
Matthew Stafford, Mitchell Trubisky and Josh Allen each took part in the chugging trend this offseason and left Rodgers in the dust.
🍻 @DavidBakhtiari and @AaronRodgers12 go head-to-head in a beer chugging competition!! #GoPackGo | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/etedPaiJ9G— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
Matt Stafford had to show Aaron Rodgers how to chug a beer properly 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2019
(via kbstafford89/IG) pic.twitter.com/Etw2w7QwjT
Shoutout cameraman @ChaseDaniel you were a good opponent 10 pic.twitter.com/CKvjM7ZdKo— Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) June 1, 2019
Rocket arm.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2019
Looks good in shorts.
And he can crush a softball.@JoshAllenQB is the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Tournament home run champion! 🥎 #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Bb1iLQN1qg
The trio following Rodgers holds an edge with a drink in their hand, but they'd likely trade their chugging expertise for a glimpse at Rodgers' career hardware.
Check out the tale of the tape below:
Rodgers career accolades:
338 passing TDs, seven Pro Bowls, nine playoff wins, one Super Bowl,
Trio's combined career accolades:
278 passing TDs, one Pro Bowl, 0 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowls