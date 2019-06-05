Aaron Rodgers took plenty of flak from fellow quarterbacks for his poor beer chugging performance during a Bucks' playoff game on May 23, but the Packers' signal caller still holds an edge in one critical area: the gridiron.

"As far as those other guys, for some of them, there's finally a talent they can say they're better than me at," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday.

COCKY answer by Aaron Rodgers on the entire beer chugging debaclepic.twitter.com/ioJKolMy0D — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 5, 2019

Matthew Stafford, Mitchell Trubisky and Josh Allen each took part in the chugging trend this offseason and left Rodgers in the dust.

Matt Stafford had to show Aaron Rodgers how to chug a beer properly 😂



(via kbstafford89/IG) pic.twitter.com/Etw2w7QwjT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2019

Shoutout cameraman @ChaseDaniel you were a good opponent 10 pic.twitter.com/CKvjM7ZdKo — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) June 1, 2019

Rocket arm.

Looks good in shorts.

And he can crush a softball.@JoshAllenQB is the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Tournament home run champion! 🥎 #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Bb1iLQN1qg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2019

The trio following Rodgers holds an edge with a drink in their hand, but they'd likely trade their chugging expertise for a glimpse at Rodgers' career hardware.

Check out the tale of the tape below:

Rodgers career accolades:

338 passing TDs, seven Pro Bowls, nine playoff wins, one Super Bowl,

Trio's combined career accolades:

278 passing TDs, one Pro Bowl, 0 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowls