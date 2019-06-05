Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Opposing QBs After Beer Chugging Jabs

Rodgers relied on his gridiron success after a poor chugging performance during a Bucks playoff game. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 05, 2019

Aaron Rodgers took plenty of flak from fellow quarterbacks for his poor beer chugging performance during a Bucks' playoff game on May 23, but the Packers' signal caller still holds an edge in one critical area: the gridiron. 

"As far as those other guys, for some of them, there's finally a talent they can say they're better than me at," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford, Mitchell Trubisky and Josh Allen each took part in the chugging trend this offseason and left Rodgers in the dust.

The trio following Rodgers holds an edge with a drink in their hand, but they'd likely trade their chugging expertise for a glimpse at Rodgers' career hardware. 

Check out the tale of the tape below:

Rodgers career accolades: 

338 passing TDs, seven Pro Bowls, nine playoff wins, one Super Bowl, 

Trio's combined career accolades:

278 passing TDs, one Pro Bowl, 0 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowls

