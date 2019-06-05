The Jets named Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas their general manager on Friday, the team confirmed.

New York fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on May 15 after four seasons with the Jets. Head coach Adam Gase was named the interim GM and helped lead the search for a new head of New York's front office.

Douglas has spent the past three seasons in Philadelphia, helping build the roster of the Super Bowl LII champions. He previously spent 16 years with the Ravens and one year with the Bears, working as the director of college scouting in 2015.

The Jets finished last in the AFC East in 2018 at 4–12. They last reached the playoffs in 2010.

New York fired former head coach Todd Bowles in December 2018, hiring Gase on January 9.