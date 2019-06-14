The Texans will no longer pursue Patriots executive Nick Caserio for the general manager opening, the team confirmed on Friday.

Houston fired former general manager Brian Gaine on June 7 and then pursued Caserio for its GM vacancy, but the Patriots filed tampering chances on June 12. The Texans reportedly requested permission to interview Caserio, but the request was not granted by New England.

"When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League's rules and believed we were in full compliance," Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick's contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick."

The Texans will continue their search for a general manager, though the team could have no official GM in 2019, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Caserio has been with New England since 2001, serving as the team's director of player personnel since 2008.

Houston won the AFC South in 2018 at 11–5 before losing to the Colts in the AFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs.