Colin Kaepernick 'Dream Crazy' Nike Commercial Gets Nominated for 2019 Emmy

Nike debuted the ad with Colin Kaepernick as the narrator in September 2018 as part of the 30th anniversary of the company's "Just Do It" campaign.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 17, 2019

In September, Nike released a new commercial as part of the company's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign. The ad was narrated by Colin Kaepernick and has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial.

The two-minute spot featured Kaepernick talking about dreaming big while video of various athletes was shown as he described some of the things each has overcome or gone on to do during their careers.

Along with Nike, ad agency Wieden+Kennedy and production company Park Pictures are also up for the award for the work they did on the commercial. The "Dream Crazy" ad will be up against commercials from Netflix, Macbook, iPhone and Sandy Hook Promise.

Kaepernick was most recently in the news for his role in stopping Nike from selling a special edition Air Max 1 that featured Betsy Ross's original United States flag due to concerns over the flag's relationship to early U.S. slavery.

The Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, Sept. 22.

