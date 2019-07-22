Report: Daniel Jones Signs Rookie Deal, Will Report to Giants Training Camp

Jones was the last Giants 2019 draft pick to sign his rookie deal.

By Michael Shapiro
July 22, 2019

Daniel Jones agreed to his rookie contract with the Giants on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones will join New York as it begins training camp on Tuesday. 

The Duke product was the last Giants draft pick to sign his rookie deal. New York selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in April's NFL draft, making him the second quarterback taken after Kyler Murray

Jones will participate in Giants training camp, but don't expect him to battle Eli Manning for the starting QB spot. The Giants reportedly don't "really have an open quarterback competition," per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Giants finished last in the NFC East in 2018 at 5–11. 

