Report: Seahawks' Jarran Reed Suspended Six Games for 2017 Assault Allegation

Jarran Reed had 10.5 sacks last season, which ranked second on the Seahawks.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 22, 2019

The Seahawks will be without a key piece of their defensive line to start the season as defensive tackle Jarran Reed will be suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Reed's suspension is in relation to a 2017 incident when a woman reported to police that Reed assaulted her in late April. Bellevue police investigated the situation and Reed was not charged or arrested.

A 2016 second-round pick, Reed was second on the team last year with 10.5 sacks, trailing only Frank Clark, who was traded to the Chiefs earlier this offseason.

Reed appealed the suspension, but that appeal was reportedly denied Friday.

