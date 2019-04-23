Report: Seahawks Trade Frank Clark to Chiefs for 2019 First-Round, 2020 Second-Round Pick

Clark has registered 32 sacks in the last three seasons along with three forced fumbles in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 23, 2019

The Seahawks have traded defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Seattle will reportedly receive a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick in the deal. The two teams will exchange third round draft picks in the 2019 draft on Thursday, per Schefter. The Seahawks will now have the No. 21 and No. 29 picks in the first round. 

Clark has 35 sacks in four seasons with Seattle along with 136 tackles. He led the Seahawks in sacks in each of the last two seasons.

The Michigan product agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $63.5 million guaranteed, according to Schefter.

Kansas City ranked No. 24 in the NFL in points allowed last season. Defensive end Chris Jones led the Chiefs with 15.5 sacks, while linebacker Dee Ford tallied 13 sacks.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message