The Seahawks have traded defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle will reportedly receive a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick in the deal. The two teams will exchange third round draft picks in the 2019 draft on Thursday, per Schefter. The Seahawks will now have the No. 21 and No. 29 picks in the first round.

Clark has 35 sacks in four seasons with Seattle along with 136 tackles. He led the Seahawks in sacks in each of the last two seasons.

The Michigan product agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $63.5 million guaranteed, according to Schefter.

Kansas City ranked No. 24 in the NFL in points allowed last season. Defensive end Chris Jones led the Chiefs with 15.5 sacks, while linebacker Dee Ford tallied 13 sacks.