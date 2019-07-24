Titans Make Kevin Byard Highest-Paid Safety in NFL History With Five-Year, $70.5M Deal

The new deal includes $31 million in guarantees and makes Byard the highest-paid safety in NFL history. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 24, 2019

The Tennessee Titans and safety Kevin Byard have agreed to a five-year, $70.5 million deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Byard's new contract includes $31 million in guarantees and makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. His contract was initially set to expire following the 2019 season.

Byard, who has 12 interceptions in the past two seasons, was a third-round draft pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Middle Tennessee State University. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 after racking up eight interceptions on the season and recorded 96 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks in 2018.

Before Byard's deal, Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu were the league's highest-paid safeties, each with deals that have an average of $14 million a year. Collins signed his six-year, $84 million contract with the Redskins, while Mathieu earned his three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs.

The Titans are scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday.

