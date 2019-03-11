Source: Chiefs to Sign Tyrann Mathieu to Three-Year, $42 Million Deal

Mathieu recorded 89 tackles and two interceptions with the Texans in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 11, 2019

Former Cardinals and Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report Mathieu's signing. 

Mathieu played for the Texans in 2018 after six seasons in Arizona. He recorded 89 tackles last season with two interceptions last year. Mathieu was named All-Pro in 2015, tallying a career-high five interceptions and 17 passes defended.

Kansas City won the AFC West at 12–4 last season before losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship. The Chiefs ranked No. 24 in points allowed and No. 31 in passing yards allowed. 

Chiefs safety Eric Berry played in just two games in 2018, battling a heel injury. Mathieu has played in 16 games each of the last two seasons. 

 

