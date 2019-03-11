Landon Collins has agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal to join the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Collins, a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2016, will get $45 million guaranteed that will be paid out over the first three years of the deal.

He was drafted by the Giants with the first pick of the second round in 2015. Collins has started every game that he has played in during his four-year career. He missed one game in 2017 and four games this past season due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery.

New teammate and fellow defensive back Josh Norman tweeted out his feeling about Collins's reported deal shortly after the news broke.

In ‘Gettleman’ WE Trust (All-DBs) securing the 💰🤑💰 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) March 11, 2019

Collins has eight career interceptions but did not record one this past season.