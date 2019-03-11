Report: Safety Landon Collins Agrees to Six-Year Contract With Redskins

Landon Collins earned three Pro Bowl nods during the first four years of his career with the Giants.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 11, 2019

Landon Collins has agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal to join the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Collins, a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2016, will get $45 million guaranteed that will be paid out over the first three years of the deal.

He was drafted by the Giants with the first pick of the second round in 2015. Collins has started every game that he has played in during his four-year career. He missed one game in 2017 and four games this past season due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery.

New teammate and fellow defensive back Josh Norman tweeted out his feeling about Collins's reported deal shortly after the news broke.

Collins has eight career interceptions but did not record one this past season.

