Former Patriots and Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti died on Wednesday after a battle with dementia, the Dolphins announced. Buoniconti was 78.
Buoniconti was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. He was a five-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion and won the Lombardi Trophy with the Dolphins in 1972 and 1973.
Buoniconti played the first seven years of his career with the Patriots from 1962-68 before playing seven seasons with the Dolphins from 1969-76.
The Notre Dame product tallied 32 interceptions, which stands as the third-most by any linebacker in NFL history.
Buoniconti dedicated his post-NFL career raising money for research into spinal cord and brain injury. Buoniconti started kickstarted the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis after his son, Marc, became quadriplegic due to a football injury in 1985.
Sports Illustrated's S.L. Price detailed Buoniconti's work with the foundation as well as his fight with dementia in May 2017.