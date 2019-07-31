Former Patriots, Dolphins Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti Dies at 78

Buoniconti was a five-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion in 14 seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 31, 2019

Former Patriots and Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti died on Wednesday after a battle with dementia, the Dolphins announced. Buoniconti was 78.

Buoniconti was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. He was a five-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion and won the Lombardi Trophy with the Dolphins in 1972 and 1973. 

Buoniconti played the first seven years of his career with the Patriots from 1962-68 before playing seven seasons with the Dolphins from 1969-76. 

The Notre Dame product tallied 32 interceptions, which stands as the third-most by any linebacker in NFL history. 

Buoniconti dedicated his post-NFL career raising money for research into spinal cord and brain injury. Buoniconti started kickstarted the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis after his son, Marc, became quadriplegic due to a football injury in 1985.

Sports Illustrated's S.L. Price detailed Buoniconti's work with the foundation as well as his fight with dementia in May 2017.

