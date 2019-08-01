Here are five takeaways from Wednesday at Texans training camp…

1. The offensive line is obviously the big question. And the Texans are really happy with what they’ve gotten from left tackle Matt Kalil thus far. Health is still a question. But his play has allowed the team to keep rookies Tytus Howard and Max Sharping working at guard.

2. Even with Tyrann Mathieu gone, safety looks to remain a strength. Free-agent additions Tashaun Gipson and Jahleel Addae have fit in well, and should give defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel some flexibility.

3. The Texans expect to be better at receiver around DeAndre Hopkins. Keke Coutee is the kind of slot that Bill O’Brien’s been looking for, and Will Fuller has looked good—although Fuller conceded to me post-practice that he’s still working his way back from his ACL injury.

4. The team’s also deeper and better at tight end than it has been, after spending a bunch of draft capital there. Jordan Thomas is nicked up now, but should have a significant role. And I’d bet the staff finds a way to get very talented, very raw rookie Kahale Warring involved.

5. The other trouble spot, outside of the offensive line, is at corner. My sense is the Texans wouldn’t mind making a move there. The problem is there are more teams out there that need corners than there are teams willing to consider dealing good ones.