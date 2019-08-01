Melvin Gordon's agent Damarius Bilbo has requested that the Los Angeles Chargers trade his client amid an ongoing contract dispute this offseason.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Bilbo asked the Chargers to trade Gordon last week after the team did not move from its initial offer of approximately $10 million per season in contract talks. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told Bilbo that Gordon is still viewed as "family" but did not give the agent permission to seek trade partners.

Gordon, 26, is slated to earn $5.6 million in 2019, a team option in the final season of his five-year rookie deal. Gordon informed the Chargers that he would not be reporting to training camp until a new contract is agreed upon and previously said he would demand a trade if he did not receive one. Last week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that without a new deal, Gordon's holdout could last into the season.

Bilbo successfully convinced the Dolphins to trade Jarvis Landry to the Browns last year.

Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, has led the Chargers in rushing in each of the last three seasons with an average of 996 rushing yards and 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season. Gordon rushed for 885 yards in 2018 on a career-high 5.1 yards per carry and tallied 14 total touchdowns.

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West in 2018 at 12–4. They defeated the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card before losing to the Patriots in the divisional round.