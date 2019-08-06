Antonio Brown's Kid Asked the Best Question During Hard Knocks: 'Where's Roethlisberger'

Hard Knocks starts up on HBO Tuesday and the trailer featured a very important question from one of Antonio Brown's children: Where's Ben Roethlisberger?

By Khadrice Rollins
August 06, 2019

Antonio Brown's kids may not have fully understood what happened when he got traded.

In the trailer released for the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, which debuts Tuesday, AB is seen with some of his children as he sits out a practice session due to injury.

While walking and talking with his children, one had a very important question for Brown: Where's Ben Roethlisberger?

Brown went on to explain that Roethlisberger plays for the Steelers and he plays for the Raiders and Derek Carr is his quarterback.

One of his children went on to refer to Carr as "Derek Carter" but they'll figure it out once the season starts and their dad catches another 100 passes on the season.

Or, they'll figure it out when their dad finally doesn't catch 100 balls in a season.

