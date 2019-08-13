Andrew Luck Injury News: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Says QB Has Bone Issue in Left Leg

Luck stopped practicing on July 29 after feeling pain in his calf.

By Michael Shapiro
August 13, 2019

Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Andrew Luck's absence from training camp is due to a bone injury in his left leg. Luck's injury had previously been reported as a calf injury suffered in the spring.

"I know everyone's had their questions about Andrew and that sort of thing, but I really feel very confident that he's going to find his way through this thing," Irsay told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. "I think after the [Kevin] Durant thing [that] everyone's erring on the side of caution, but quite frankly this is not even in the Achilles tendon. It's in another area. It's a bone. You know I'm not good at these things. ... It's a small little bone."

Colts head coach Frank Reich compared Luck's injury to Kevin Durant's ruptured Achilles on July 25. Durant returned to the NBA Finals in June after missing a month with a calf injury. He then tore his Achilles in his first game back with the Warriors.

"I was certainly thinking [about] it," Reich told ESPN's Mike Wells. "I didn't have that conversation with [general manager] Chris [Ballard] or any of our trainers. But that's this business. When you see something like that happen, you're like, 'Oh yeah, that's why you do what we're doing.' It was kind of like unspoken truth. That's why we're being cautious."

Luck will not participate in a joint practice with the Browns on Wednesday or Thursday, per ESPN. A timetable for his return has not been announced.

The Stanford product missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He rebounded with a fourth Pro Bowl season in 2018, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. 

