Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown will join the team at their training camp facility in Napa, Calif. on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown has not been with the Raiders for all of August. He missed the first part of August with a foot injury that he suffered in a cryotherapy chamber. He held out last week due to a helmet grievance against the NFL.

An independent arbitrator ruled against Brown on Monday, but the four-time All-Pro didn't stand by his initial threat of retirement. Brown posted on Instagram on Monday night, writing he's "looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field."

Brown is still on the hunt for an acceptable helmet for 2019. His previous helmet, the Schutt Air Advantage, has been outlawed by the NFL because it is not certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment.

The Raiders acquired Brown in March in a trade with the Steelers. Brown caught 100-plus passes in last six-straight seasons with Pittsburgh and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017.