Colin Kaepernick Posts Powerful Video on Three-Year Anniversary of His First Protest

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick hasn't played football since the 2016 season.

By Jenna West
August 14, 2019

Colin Kaepernick posted a powerful video on Twitter Wednesday to mark the three-year anniversary of his first protest.

"I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement," he said in the caption. "The movement has always lived with the people!"

Kaepernick began protesting by sitting on the bench during the 49ers' first two 2016 preseason games. He went mostly unnoticed since he did not wear his uniform or play in the games. On Aug. 26 of that season, Kaepernick gained national attention while sitting on the bench in his uniform during the anthem. When asked about it after the game, he said he sat to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Niners safety Eric Reid took a knee alongside Kaepernick during the anthem on Sept. 1, and the protests eventually grew around the NFL as other players joined them.

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016. He opted out of his 49ers contract in March 2017 and later filed a grievance with Reid against the NFL for collusion. The two sides reached an agreement on a settlement in February 2019.

