The Bears and Giants will face off in a preseason matchup Friday. The two teams will square off at MetLife Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Bears had their first winning season since 2012 and their first playoff appearance since 2010 after going 12–4 last season under first-year coach Matt Nagy. Chicago clinched the division title but lost to Philadelphia in the NFC Wild Card game on a missed field goal attempt. Last week, the Bears lost 23-13 to the Panthers.

New York didn't fare as well in 2018 and finished the year at 5–11 in last place in the NFC East. It was the team's first season under Pat Shurmer. In last week's preseason opener against the Jets, the Giants won 31–22.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NFL Network. You can also stream via Fubo.