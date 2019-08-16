Bears vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

Find how to watch the Bears and Giants in the a preseason contest.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 16, 2019

The Bears and Giants will face off in a preseason matchup Friday. The two teams will square off at MetLife Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.  

The Bears had their first winning season since 2012 and their first playoff appearance since 2010 after going 12–4 last season under first-year coach Matt Nagy. Chicago clinched the division title but lost to Philadelphia in the NFC Wild Card game on a missed field goal attempt. Last week, the Bears lost 23-13 to the Panthers. 

New York didn't fare as well in 2018 and finished the year at 5–11 in last place in the NFC East. It was the team's first season under Pat Shurmer. In last week's preseason opener against the Jets, the Giants won 31–22.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NFL Network. You can also stream via Fubo.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message