Chiefs vs. Steelers Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

How to watch the Chiefs face the Steelers in a preseason matchup Saturday, August 17.

By Michael Shapiro
August 17, 2019

The Steelers will host the Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas City reached the AFC Championship for the first time since 1993 last season before losing to the Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won MVP with 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, becoming the first Chiefs player to ever win the award.

The Steelers finished second in the AFC North in 2018 at 9–6–1. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will begin his 16th season with the organization in Week 1, but he will be without All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown following a trade with the Raiders in March.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message