The Steelers will host the Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas City reached the AFC Championship for the first time since 1993 last season before losing to the Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won MVP with 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, becoming the first Chiefs player to ever win the award.

The Steelers finished second in the AFC North in 2018 at 9–6–1. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will begin his 16th season with the organization in Week 1, but he will be without All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown following a trade with the Raiders in March.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.