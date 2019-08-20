Raiders WR Antonio Brown Practiced on Tuesday With a Certified Helmet

Brown filed another helmet grievance against the NFL on Monday. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2019

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown joined Oakland's practice at training camp on Tuesday with a certified helmet, according to head coach Jon Gruden. 

Brown's helmet drama has been the dominant storyline of Oakland's offseason. The four-time All-Pro threatened to retire on Aug. 9 if he was not permitted to wear his now-outlawed Schutt Air Advantage helmet. He then filed a helmet grievance against the NFL but lost his case with an independent arbitrator. 

Oakland's star receiver now appears to have found a solution to his helmet issue, per Gruden.

"It's a certified helmet. He's all-in, ready to go." Gruden said on Tuesday.

Raiders GM Mike Mayock expressed frustration with Brown's situation on Sunday. 

"At this point, we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief," Mayock said. "So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out."

The Raiders acquired Brown in a trade with the Steelers in March. Brown has caught 100-plus passes in six-straight seasons. 

