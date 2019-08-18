Raiders GM Mike Mayock on Antonio Brown: 'It's Time for Him to Be All in or All Out'

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown missed practice Sunday over the helmet issue that has plagued his offseason. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 18, 2019

Oakland general manager Mike Mayock issued a statement announcing Brown's absence and didn't take any questions on the matter. 

"At this point, we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief," Mayock said. "So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out."

Brown left camp on July 30 after experiencing "extreme frostbite" on the bottom of his feet caused by a cryotherapy machine. While Brown was away from camp, he also filed a helmet grievance with the NFL, which he lost. Last week, Brown returned to camp after missing nearly two weeks. 

But it seemed Brown found a loophole after it was reported that if he could find another Schutt AiR Advantage made in the past 10 years, Brown could wear it. Brown took to social media asking for fan's help in finding one. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL decided to require testing of the Schutt AiR Advantage after previously informing the Raiders that Brown could use one that was less than 10 years old. Brown eventually found one and sent it for testing, but he was informed Saturday it failed the test, according to PFT.

Brown took to Twitter to voice his displeasure, writing, "Super Prejudice unbelievable!"

 

