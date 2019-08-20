Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas Activated From PUP, Continues Achilles Recovery

Thomas tore his Achilles as a member of the Texans in December 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2019

Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was activated off the PUP on Tuesday and rejoined New England's practice as he recovers from a torn Achilles. 

Thomas tore his Achilles in December 2018 as a member of the Texans. He signed a one-year contract with New England in April.  

The Georgia Tech product was traded to the Texans from Denver in October 2018. Thomas played nine seasons with the Broncos, crossing 1,000 receiving yards in five-straight seasons with Denver from 2012-16.

Thomas is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion. 

New England is looking to win its third Super Bowl in four seasons in 2019. The Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message