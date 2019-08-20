Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was activated off the PUP on Tuesday and rejoined New England's practice as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Thomas tore his Achilles in December 2018 as a member of the Texans. He signed a one-year contract with New England in April.

No. 88 Demaryius Thomas is back. Looks like he’s off PUP. pic.twitter.com/hGhXZ4A6nQ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 20, 2019

The Georgia Tech product was traded to the Texans from Denver in October 2018. Thomas played nine seasons with the Broncos, crossing 1,000 receiving yards in five-straight seasons with Denver from 2012-16.

Thomas is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.

New England is looking to win its third Super Bowl in four seasons in 2019. The Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.