Jarvis Landry Cried When He Heard OBJ Was Getting Traded to the Browns

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. grew up just 50 miles apart in Louisiana.

By Emily Caron
August 20, 2019

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry cried when he heard that Cleveland traded for his former LSU teammate and best friend Odell Beckham Jr. and landed the former Giants' star wideout in exchange for right guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks.

Landry says he assured Beckham that Cleveland would give him a fresh start. Landry told Sports Illustrated's Ben Baskin that when he heard the news, he told Beckham, "Just come be you."

Beckham put down an offer on the house across the street from Landry and fulfilled what had once been a childhood dream of the two Louisiana-natives who grew up just 50 miles apart and first met as high schoolers.

Landry and Beckham played together at LSU and always hoped to reunite in the NFL. They also wanted to live nearby one another, the duo told SI.

The 2014 draft sent them separate ways, with the Giants taking Beckham with the No. 12 pick and the Dolphins selecting Landry in the second round. Beckham spent his first five NFL seasons with New York and signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2018 before ultimately being traded to the Browns in March.

Cleveland acquired Landry prior to the 2018 season from Miami. Both Pro Bowl receivers will play alongside second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield this season.

