Sometimes an expert just needs to give bold predictions as to what he thinks might happen. With that in mind, here 32 bold fantasy predictions, one for each team, that I have heading into Week 3 of the preseason. I will update and add to this list again on Labor Day to see if there are any last-minute changes.

Arizona Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray throws for over 4,000 yards passing and 28 TDs. Moreover, he rushes for 800 yards and six rushing TDs, making him a top five fantasy quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons: WR Julio Jones deals with foot issues all season long, which allows fellow WR Calvin Ridley to become the WR1 in Atlanta. Ridley finishes the season with 80 receptions for over 1,100 yards, leading his owners to the fantasy playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens: Rookie RB Justice Hill asserts himself into the lineup early in the season and becomes a PPR machine, finishing with 60 receptions for 650 yards and six TDs.

Buffalo Bills: Recent free agent signee WR Cole Beasley becomes the security blanket for QB Josh Allen and has 20 more catches than the next closest receiver on the team.

Carolina Panthers: All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey dominates the fantasy box score, but only finds the end zone five times this season, as Jordan Scarlett becomes the short-yardage running back.

Chicago Bears: Rookie RB David Montgomery does not fulfill his lofty expectations and only runs for 654 yards, as he ends up in a three-way committee with Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis.

Cincinnati Bengals: Rookie QB Ryan Finley starts three games for the Bengals as a QB controversy exists between him and Andy Dalton by the end of the season.

Cleveland Browns: WR Antonio Callaway is cut before the season begins. WR3 Rashard Higgins takes his spot and has 60 receptions.

Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup has a breakout season and catches 70 passes for 950 yards and seven TDs.

Denver Broncos: RB Royce Freeman leads the team in rushing yards and rushing TDs while Phillip Lindsay regresses from last season’s stats.

Detroit Lions: Rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson plays well in reality but is a fantasy disappointment with only 35 receptions and five TDs.

Green Bay Packers: WR4 Jake Kumerow continues his solid connection with QB Aaron Rodgers and has 45 receptions and six TDs.

Houston Texans: RB Duke Johnson wins the starting RB job over Lamar Miller and finishes the season with over 1,100 total yards from scrimmage.

Indianapolis Colts: TE Jack Doyle reclaims his starting position and leads all tight ends in receptions and TDs, sending Eric Ebron back to fantasy obscurity.

Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette shows a great deal of maturity and rushes for 1,200 yards and 10 TDs. He proves he is worthy of a second-round fantasy pick.

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Darwin Thompson becomes the third-down receiving back for the Chiefs, catching 50 passes this season.

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Mike Williams has a career year catching 80 passes and scoring double-digit TDs proving worthy of a fourth-round fantasy selection.

Los Angeles Rams: RB Todd Gurley only plays eight games due to injury, and Malcolm Brown becomes the running back to own in the fantasy playoffs.

Miami Dolphins: RB Kalen Ballage wins the starting job out of camp but ends up losing the job back to Kenyan Drake by Week 5.

Minnesota Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins throws for 4,500 yards and 32 TDs, making him a QB1 in fantasy circles even though he can be drafted in Round 17 or later of most high-stakes drafts.

New England Patriots: RB Sony Michel injures his knee early in the season and backup RB Damien Harris gets the job. The rookie holds onto the job throughout the playoffs.

New York Giants: Rookie QB Daniel Jones starts mid-season for the Giants and outperforms all expectations, making GM Dave Gettleman look wise for drafting him.

New York Jets: WR Jamison Crowder gets 85 receptions and is Sam Darnold’s go-to receiver.

Oakland Raiders: QB Derek Carr gets benched at some point this season and seeks a trade prior to the team moving to Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Eagles: Rookie RB Miles Sanders wins the RB job outright and rushes for 100-plus yards five times this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR James Washington emerges as a true deep threat and scores four TDs of greater than 40 yards.

San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo finally gets comfortable after returning from injury and throws for 4,200 yards and 25 TDs.

Seattle Seahawks: Rookie WR DK Metcalf finishes the season with fewer than 500 yards receiving.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Justin Watson assumes the Adam Humphries role on offense and becomes a good check-down receiver for Jameis Winston.

Tennessee Titans: TE Delanie Walker bounces back to his Pro Bowl status and becomes the main receiving target for either Marcus Mariota or Ryan Tannehill.

Washington Redskins: WR Terry McLaurin works his way into the receiving rotation and connects with rookie QB Dwayne Haskins on at least three 40-yard TD bombs.

