Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to continue his holdout into the season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Gordon's contract talks have not progressed as he hoped to this point. He will reportedly continue to train in Florida for the foreseeable future.

Gordon is holding out of training camp as he seeks a new contract and told ESPN earlier this week that he is staying ready to play football while training rigorously. The Pro Bowl back said he was "just waiting on the call," from Los Angeles regarding a resolution.

Gordon declined to discuss his holdout further with ESPN but, according to the reports, the two sides were on very different pages when it came to negotiations as recently as Monday.

The 26-year-old Gordon is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal. He's led the team in rushing for three straight seasons, recording 885 rushing yards in 12 games while adding 490 receiving yards last year.

The Chargers open the season against the Colts on Sept. 8.