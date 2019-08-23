Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is confident a deal with running back Ezekiel Elliott will be done before the team opens the season against the Giants on Sept. 8.

"We feel confident things will get done," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Friday. "Things happen real quick, sometimes within hours."

But Jones did have this to say on a deal happening soon: "I don't think we're close because there's not a lot of activity."

This comes after ESPN's Ed Werder reported that Dallas offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL.

Elliott is still training in Cabo San Lucas amid his ongoing holdout, which began at the start of training camp. He's under contract through 2020, but Elliott's representatives informed the Cowboys last week that their All-Pro running back will not play in 2019 without a new contract.