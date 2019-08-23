Lions' Jarrad Davis, Frank Ragnow Carted Off During Preseason Matchup vs. Bills

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis was carted off during the team's preseason matchup against the Bills on Friday with an apparent right leg injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 23, 2019

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow were carted off during the team's preseason matchup against the Bills on Friday, according to multiple reporters. 

According to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett, Davis had an apparent right leg injury. He couldn't walk to the cart by himself and had to be helped as he struggled to put weight on his leg. He received well wishes from several teammates before heading to the locker room. Davis appeared to roll off teammate Devon Kennard while pursuing LeSean McCoy on a Bills running play. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Davis will have an MRI on Saturday. 

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Ragnow had to be helped off the field, putting no weight on his right leg. He was then loaded on the cart. 

The Bills also suffered on the injury front, with cornerback Tre'Davious White is walking to the bench under his own power after going down. 

Davis was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and had 100 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble for Detroit last season. Ragnow was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. 

The Lions open the regular season against the Cardinals on Sept. 8.

