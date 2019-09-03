Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Felt 'Like I'm a Slave Again' After Ex-Owner's 2017 Comments

Ex-Texans owner Bob McNair said "we can’t have the inmates running the prison," during an NFL executives meeting in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 03, 2019

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins told GQ that he nearly sat out a Texans' game in 2017 due to comments from late owner Bob McNair. 

McNair was caught on an audio recording in 2017 saying, "we can't have the inmates running the prison" when discussing those who were kneeling during the national anthem. Hopkins was upset with McNair's comments and nearly skipped Houston's Week 8 game against the Seahawks in protest. 

"It feels like I'm a slave again. Getting ran over. Listen to the master, go to work," Hopkins told GQ's Cam Wolf. "It's hard for people to understand what that means, when your family was slaves. You can't relate to something like that if your great-uncle's not telling you stories about their parents or their grandparents and what they went through. Not even too long ago, people couldn't even drink out of the same water faucet. Not even 100 years ago.”

Hopkins did miss Houston's practice before the Week 8 matchup in October 2017, but he did suit up at Seattle. The All-Pro receiver noted the reception he received from the Seahawks fan pregame in Tuesday's interview.

"When we kneeled in Seattle, you know what they did? They didn't even boo, bro," Hopkins said. "I was like, ‘Damn, I love Seattle. They understand what we go through."

McNair founded the Texans in 2002 and served as their owner for 17 seasons. He died in November 2018 at 81.

Hopkins has been one the NFL's most productive receivers since entering the NFL in 2013. He has tallied over 1,000 yards receiving in four of six NFL seasons, and he logged double-digit touchdowns in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message