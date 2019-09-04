Former 49ers quarterback and current free agent Colin Kaepernick tweeted a training video that features him throwing to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns wideout joined Kaepernick for a training session in California and showed off his patented one-handed grabs as Kaepernick flung the ball deep.

"From putting in work predraft, to staying ready against the odds! Love to my Brother @OBJ," Kaepernick tweeted on Wednesday.

Kaepernick's video starts off with the note, "denied work for 917 days," marking the last time he played in the NFL in December 2016. Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the league in October 2017 and alleged that NFL teams conspired to not sign him in free agency due to his protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The NFL settled the collusion suit with Kaepernick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid in February.

Kaepernick went 28–30 with San Francisco from 2012-16. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013 before losing to the Ravens 34-31.