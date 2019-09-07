Hours after the Raiders released Antonio Brown on Saturday morning, the wide receiver posted a video to his YouTube channel showing the moment he heard the news.

The video opens with Brown sitting in his kitchen as he checks a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Oakland released him. Brown yells "Free!" before running out of his house and around his backyard screaming. He eventually comes back inside to call his grandmother and share the good news with her.

Brown's release came after he asked for it in an Instagram post on Saturday. He made the request after Oakland reportedly voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

AB posted his reaction to finding out about his release 👀 pic.twitter.com/n1wqiLIGzL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 7, 2019

The Raiders later officially announced that they had released Brown, who reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $15 million hours later. He will receive a $9 million signing bonus.