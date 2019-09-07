Antonio Brown Celebrates Release From Raiders in YouTube Video

Screenshot/YouTube

Antonio Brown had quite the reaction to his release from the Raiders.

By Jenna West
September 07, 2019

Hours after the Raiders released Antonio Brown on Saturday morning, the wide receiver posted a video to his YouTube channel showing the moment he heard the news.

The video opens with Brown sitting in his kitchen as he checks a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Oakland released him. Brown yells "Free!" before running out of his house and around his backyard screaming. He eventually comes back inside to call his grandmother and share the good news with her.

Brown's release came after he asked for it in an Instagram post on Saturday. He made the request after Oakland reportedly voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Raiders later officially announced that they had released Brown, who reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $15 million hours later. He will receive a $9 million signing bonus.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message