Antonio Brown asked the Raiders to release him in an Instagram post shared Saturday morning.

The request comes shortly after news broke that Oakland had fined Brown $215,073.53 on Friday night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, which Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In addition to fining Brown for conduct and voiding the guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders reportedly sent Brown a letter stating that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him.

Brown told ESPN's Jeff Darlington in an email that there is "no way" he plays after the team "took away my (contract) guarantees." Brown added that they also "made my contract week to week," which he was also unhappy about.

Brown posted a video to YouTube on Friday night titled, "This is my life. Ain't no more games," featuring a phone conversation between the four-time All-Pro and Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Brown added a note below the video stating that he wanted to set the record straight after a summer filled with drama.

"With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy," Brown wrote. "Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Free me!"

Oakland's head coach praises Brown for much of the phone call featured in the video before telling Brown, "please stop this s--- and just play football."

Gruden announced on Friday afternoon that Brown was expected to play against the Broncos in Week 1 despite a spat with general manager Mike Mayock. The initial argument was reportedly started after Brown posted an Instagram story regarding $54,000 in fines from Oakland.

Friday's video and the prior Mayock drama is just the latest in an offseason full of controversy for Brown. He threatened to retire in August due to a helmet dispute with the NFL, and he previously missed the start of training camp due to an injury suffered in a cryotherapy chamber.

Oakland opens the season on Monday Night Football against the Broncos. Kickoff is set for 10:20 p.m. ET.