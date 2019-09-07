The Atlanta Falcons and Julio Jones are reportedly finalizing a multi-year extension that will make him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that there are minor issues still to work out, but the deal is expected to be done sometime Saturday.

The two sides had been saying all summer that a deal was nearing and although Jones did not play in the preseason, he showed up to the team's offseason programs in preparation for the season.

Jones' deal will continue the trend of NFL stars receiving big money. Ezekiel Elliott's six-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys set the standard for running backs, while Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff received a four-year deal worth $134 million, which has an NFL-record $110 million in guarantees.

Earlier this summer, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz also got a four-year extension. Wentz's deal is worth $128 million, with $107.9 million guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Jones has been one of the top receivers since entering the league in 2011 as a first-round draft pick by the Falcons. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been a first-team All-Pro three times.

Last season, Jones caught 113 passes for a league-leading 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns.