There was a lot of hype around the Browns going into this season. However, Titans tight end Delanie Walker saw the team he was expecting to play against in a 43-13 win in Cleveland.

"This is just another game," Walker told reporters after getting five receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns. "We ain't worried about it. I'm gonna tell you again man, they were who we thought they were. Y'all can crown them if you want to crown them. Still got to play football."

Delanie Walker channeled his inner Dennis Green when asked about the Browns after their big win. pic.twitter.com/ugv6w7MiXA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 8, 2019

After taking a 12-6 lead into the half, Tennessee exploded for 31 points in the second half, including 21 in the fourth quarter.

The Titans' next game is at home next Sunday against the Colts.