Titans Tight End Delanie Walker on Browns: 'They Were Who We Thought They Were'

Delanie Walker had a mic drop moment after the Titans beat up on the Browns in the season opener Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 08, 2019

There was a lot of hype around the Browns going into this season. However, Titans tight end Delanie Walker saw the team he was expecting to play against in a 43-13 win in Cleveland.

"This is just another game," Walker told reporters after getting five receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns. "We ain't worried about it. I'm gonna tell you again man, they were who we thought they were. Y'all can crown them if you want to crown them. Still got to play football."

After taking a 12-6 lead into the half, Tennessee exploded for 31 points in the second half, including 21 in the fourth quarter.

The Titans' next game is at home next Sunday against the Colts.

