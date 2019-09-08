Baker Mayfield Throws Three Interceptions in Browns' Opening Loss to Titans

Despite a strong opening drive, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns finished Week 1 with a 43-13 loss to the Titans on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 08, 2019

Despite a strong opening drive, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns finished Week 1 with a 43-13 loss to the Titans on Sunday. 

The defeat continued the Browns' starting bad-luck streak, with Cleveland going 1-18-1 in Week 1 games since 1999.

Mayfield started the game with an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive but Austin Seibert's extra-point attempt was no good, going wide right. 

Heading into halftime, the Browns were only down 12-6. But the Titans went on a 31-point second half to overcome the Browns. Mayfield ended the game with three picks, and one of the last Browns' drives also ended on a turnover on downs. Mayfield was sacked five times. 

Mayfield went 25-for-38 with 285 yards and one touchdown. Cleveland's leading receiver for the game was Odell Beckham Jr. with seven receptions for 71 yards in his Browns debut. 

Cleveland struggled with penalties, recording 18 for 182 yards.

Cleveland left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected in the second quarter for kicking a defender in the head. Robinson was laying on his back following the end of a play and launched his right foot at the facemask of Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, who was lunging to make a play.

On the Titans side, quarterback Marcus Mariota had his first three touchdown game in 33 starts, ending with 248 yards. 

The Browns next face the Jets on Sept. 16, while the Titans take on the Colts next Sunday.

