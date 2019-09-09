The Jaguars have reportedly traded for Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs in light of Nick Foles's possible season-ending injury. Jacksonville sent a 2020 fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The move comes as Foles heads to the IR after breaking his left clavicle during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Foles underwent surgery Monday morning and is expected to return "afterward" but no definitive timeline has been set.

Foles was knocked out of the game after being leveled by a pair of Chiefs defenders on the first touchdown throw of his Jacksonville career, a 35-yard pass to DJ Chark. The Super Bowl LII MVP was sent straight to the X-Ray room with trainers following the injury to be evaluated.

Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards and a score before exiting the game. The eighth-year QB signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars in free agency.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II took over for Jacksonville. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round in the 2019 NFL draft out of Washington State. Minshew is expected to remain the team's starter despite Dobbs's signing.

Dobbs was a fourth-round selection by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL draft out of the University of Tennessee. In his time in Pittsburgh, Dobbs went 6-of-12 for 43 yards and one interception. He lost the backup quarterback job to 2018 pick Mason Rudolph in the 2019 offseason.