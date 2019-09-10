Bill Belichick Taking Antonio Brown Day By Day, Unsure If He'll Play vs. Dolphins

Bill Belichick also drew a comparison to Randy Moss's arrival in New England.

By Chris Chavez
September 10, 2019

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has yet to make a decision on whether Antonio Brown will play in the team's Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

“Take it day by day," Belichick said, according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran. "We haven’t practiced yet. We’re going through information with him like we would any new player. Get out on the practice field and after Wednesday we’ll talk about Thursday and see how it goes.”

Monday marked Brown's first day with the Patriots after the team announced his official signing in the afternoon. The Raiders released Brown on Saturday after a series of off-field incidents in the offseason. Brown had asked to be released after he was fined more than $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team which also voided $29.125 million in guaranteed money from his original contract. He signed with New England later that same day.

Brown's one-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots includes a $20 million option year for 2020 that will become guaranteed if executed.

Belichick was also asked by reporters why he believed Antonio Brown would not be as disruptive to the Patriots as he was with the Steelers or Raiders. He responded by saying, "It's the same thing you guys said about Randy Moss when we brought him in."

The Patriots defeated the Steelers 33–3 in their season opener. They'll face off against the Dolphins in Week 2. Kick off from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday. 

