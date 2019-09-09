Report: Patriots Add $20 Million Option Year For 2020 Onto Antonio Brown's Contract

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Saturday.

By Emily Caron
September 09, 2019

The Patriots have reportedly added an option year worth $20 million onto Antonio Brown's contract for the 2020 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported. The $20 million will reportedly all become guaranteed if the option is executed.

Schefter added that the initial one-year, $15 million deal that New England signed the four-time All-Pro to on Saturday was done to help with cap proration for this season. Brown also received a $9 million signing bonus in the deal.

The Raiders released Brown on Saturday morning after a series of offseason incidents this summer. The four-time All-Pro had asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team.

The Raiders acquired Brown in a deal with Pittsburgh in March. Brown posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the last six seasons with the Steelers from 2013-18. 

The Patriots beat Pittsburgh, 33–3, in their season-opener on Sunday night, but Brown was not eligible for Week 1.

