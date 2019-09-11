Antonio Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused the Patriots' receiver of sexual assault and rape in a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday, is reportedly willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week as they investigate the allegations, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Next week is the earliest Taylor can meet with the league as she is getting married first.

According to the lawsuit, Brown allegedly sexually assaulted and raped Taylor, a gymnast who Brown met while attending Central Michigan who he later hired as his trainer, in three separate incidents. The lawsuit says Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017, exposing himself and kissing her without consent in the first incident. Later that month, Brown "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back" and then bragged about the incident in profane emails attached to the lawsuit. Taylor then ended her working relationship with Brown following the alleged assaults only to relent several months later after he contacted her to apologize and assured her he would "cease any sexual advances."

On May 20, 2018, the lawsuit claims Brown "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her." Taylor tried to resist him, according to the lawsuit, screaming and shouting "no" and "stop" repeatedly. Brown allegedly refused.

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault," Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer. "Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

According to a statement issued by Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, the 31-year-old receiver "denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit" and alleges that he and Taylor were engaged in a "consensual personal relationship" and that any sexual interaction was "entirely consensual."

Heitner described the lawsuit as a "money grab" and added that Brown intends to "aggressively defend himself." He will reportedly countersue Taylor for civil extortion, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported. The NFL launched an investigation into the allegations after the lawsuit was filed. Roger Goodell was reportedly considering placing Brown on the Commissioner's Exempt List amid the inquiry, which would make him ineligible to play or practice with his new team.

The Patriots said they were aware of the situation and take allegations of sexual assault seriously. They added that there will be no further comments on the incident until the NFL's investigation has concluded.

Brown ended up in New England after a tumultuous offseason in Oakland. Brown, 31, was released by the Raiders on Saturday morning after a series of incidents this summer. The four-time All-Pro previously asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team. Brown signed with the Patriots later that day on a one-year deal worth $15 million with an option for the 2020 season.