Panthers-Bucs Thursday Night Football Game Resumes After Weather Delay

Thursday Night Football was delayed just a few minutes into the first quarter.

By Emily Caron
September 12, 2019

The Panthers' and Buccaneers' Thursday Night Football clash was stopped partway through the first quarter due to a severe lightning storm that caused a weather delay at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. There was 8:31 remaining in the quarter and the teams were scoreless at the time of the delay.

The game resumed at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Both teams left the field after a total of just 13 plays were run. Fans were asked to evacuate the bowl because of the lightning in the area. 

During the delay, Carolina and Tampa Bay's social media teams took to Twitter to have some fun.

The storm was sitting right above Charlotte, according to The Weather Channel, during the time that the weather delay was called.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message