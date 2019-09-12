The Panthers' and Buccaneers' Thursday Night Football clash was stopped partway through the first quarter due to a severe lightning storm that caused a weather delay at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. There was 8:31 remaining in the quarter and the teams were scoreless at the time of the delay.

The game resumed at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Both teams left the field after a total of just 13 plays were run. Fans were asked to evacuate the bowl because of the lightning in the area.

During the delay, Carolina and Tampa Bay's social media teams took to Twitter to have some fun.

Currently in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/J4r9JIKDzc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 13, 2019

The storm was sitting right above Charlotte, according to The Weather Channel, during the time that the weather delay was called.