Running back Melvin Gordon will report to the Chargers at some point this season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Gordon has not been with the Chargers in 2019 as he holds out in hopes of a new contract. He requested a trade out of Los Angeles in August, but now "does not believe the Los Angeles Chargers are trading him," per Fowler.

No timetable has been set for Gordon's return.

"This is not a Le'Veon Bell situation," a source told Fowler. "He still wants to be a Charger. But he's got to protect himself."

The Wisconsin product averaged a career-high 5.1 yards per carry in 2018. He has scored 38 total touchdowns with the Chargers since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Los Angeles' offense cruised without Gordon in Week 1. Running back Austin Ekeler tallied 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 30-24 win over the Colts.